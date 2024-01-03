Homelessness, a Community Conversation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Why are so many experiencing homelessness? Why would someone choose not to use a shelter? How can the community help those who are unhoused? What are the answers to this growing situation? Join us for an engaging and informative community conversation on the pressing issue of homelessness. This in-person event will take place at the Springfield Town Library on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.

Springfield Supported Housing Program staff will shed light on the root causes of homelessness and share information about those who are experiencing it. They will discuss available resources, and address misconceptions surrounding this issue. You’ll have the chance to ask questions, express your concerns, and gain a deeper understanding of the complexities involved.

Whether you’re seeking information, want to contribute to the conversation, or simply want to learn more, this event is for you. Learn how you can help on Homelessness Awareness Day, Jan. 18. Together, we can work towards creating a more compassionate and inclusive community. Mark your calendars and join us for this important conversation about homelessness.