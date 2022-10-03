Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Those at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church would like to invite the public to their Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1–5 p.m. There will be free food, music, and games, including activities for children. At 3 p.m. there will be a Thanksgiving Prayer service, and at 5 p.m., the Vespers Service.

It is our hope at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church that we can open our doors to the community we wish to serve, so that we can better get to know all of you, and you, us. We believe it is important to make ourselves available and to seek understanding with our neighbors, something which is so important in today’s world.

Our doors are open to everyone, and all are welcome. We hope that this experience will help show the Orthodox Faith to the greater Springfield area. There will be tours of our parish and explanations of our Iconography, as well as the above mentioned prayer services so those who wish can experience Orthodox worship.

Whoever you are and wherever you find yourself in life, please know you are welcome with us and we hope to see you and learn more about you, and we pray that you get to know us as well.