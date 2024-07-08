SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Annual Summer Bazaar this Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, located at 90 Park Street in Springfield. There will be games, a raffle, and food, including our famous pierogis. We will also be holding an auction with some nice items to bid on at 10 a.m. For anyone interested, we will also be giving tours of our church, which was founded in 1905 by St. Alexander Hotovitzky.

All proceeds of this event will go to help us with our various ministries, such as our monthly food distribution and our monthly pregnancy and infant-care ministry, as well as to help with the upkeep of our parish so we can continue to serve the community around us.

We hope to see you there. All are welcome. God bless you.