Help us Help them

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Supported Housing Program is collaborating with local organizations on an all-day warmth drive event on Jan. 19, in support of Homelessness Awareness Day. America Corp, Vista, Springfield Housing Authority, VDOL, HireAbility, and the Springfield Library are all helping out with this event. Make a contribution to our warmth drive for people experiencing homelessness.

We will be collecting different items and articles of clothing all day to support the homeless. Good items for donation include but are not limited to: jackets, sweaters, hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants, blankets, sleeping bags, hand and feet warmers, phone chargers, charging blocks, battery packs, shelf stable snacks, and MRE meals. Self-care items are also essential, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, combs, sanitizer, cotton swabs, bandages, razors, and shampoo.

Donations can be brought to the Springfield Library, Springfield Cinemas, and the Springfield Plaza, as well as Park’s Place in Bellows Falls.

On behalf of SSHP, we would like to thank all the organizations and individuals that have made this event possible.