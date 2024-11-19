Help save Springfield First Congregational’s columns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Our six columns at 77 Main Street, Springfield, Vt., have been there for over 70 years, and the bases are starting to break down from weather and time. First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ has initiated a capital campaign to restore the bases of the columns, repair our slate roof, refurbish the organ, replace ripped chairs and soiled carpeting in the Vestry, our large meeting room. Our members and friends have responded by providing over half of the needed funds.

We are reaching out to our community for additional help in meeting the needs for supporting the infrastructure of our beautiful old brick building in the middle of town. Please go to www.columns.betterworld.org for more information and the opportunity to donate. Thank you.