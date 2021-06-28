Help Kurn Hattin win the Vermont Red Sox Foundation Impact Award

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Red Sox Foundation has named New England Kurn Hattin Homes as one of the four finalists in the state eligible to win the $10,000 Impact Award grant this year. The Impact Awards provide Red Sox fans in the surrounding New England states with the opportunity to support their favorite nonprofits by casting a vote. Organizations with the most votes will win a $10,000 grant from the Red Sox Foundation.

This year’s Impact Awards focus on organizations that have demonstrated an impact on raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes in young adults in their communities. Please show us your support and help Kurn Hattin Homes win by voting at www.redsox.com/IMPACT.

Winners will be announced following the July 9 voting deadline. The winning organizations will be invited to participate in a special pregame ceremony and check presentation at Fenway Park July 22.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey, www.kurnhattin.org.