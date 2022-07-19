Helen Kennett, 1935-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Helen Kennett, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born Oct. 25, 1935 to Robert and Alvina Stevens. She was a Springfield High graduate and worked for many years at Vermont Research Corporation.

Helen is remembered for her love of the outdoors and spending time with her family, who were her pride and joy. She loved attending any event that her grandchildren participated in and enthusiastically cheered them on.

Other passions of Helen’s were accompanying her companion Joe on scenic rides and her role with the Ludlow American Legion Post 36 Color Guard.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Don) Hood of Chlaremont, N.H. and Tamra (Mike) Howe of Windsor, Vt.; her grandchildren, Jeremy and Jonathon Hood, Christina Howe, and Greg Kennett; her great-grandchildren, Preston and Amelia Hood, Chance Howe, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Ronald Kennett, companion Joseph Maynard, parents Robert and Alvina, and siblings Edward, Robert, Kenneth, Lillian, Midge, and Marion.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in N. Springfield, Vt., Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m. to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149, or to a Humane Society of choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.