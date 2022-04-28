Helen Capen, 2022

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Helen (Lewis) Capen, 75, of Londonderry, Vt., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, surrounded by her children.

Helen spent the last 20 years working at the Landgrove Inn. She is remembered through her love for her family and her love of nature.

She is predeceased by her mother and father, Madeline and James of Hancock, Vt.; her brother, George of Brookfield, Vt.; her husband, Myron (Mike) of Londonderry, Vt.; and her grandson, Mike. She is survived by her six children, Dorothy, Ed (Monica), Donna (Jerry), Robert, Nancy (Jason), and Jason (Jenn), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeff(Liz), Caleb (Haley), Lizzie (Doc), Josh (Kristie), Theresa (Scott), Zachary (Leanne), Cody, Matt (Heidi), Missy, Zach, Greg, Allison, Nizza, Isabel, Spencer, Annicka, Chloe, Aiden, Elliott, Harmony, Jaxson, Paisley, Gabe, Grayson, Ethan, Charlotte, and Annabelle.

Services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vt. Interment will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 from 10–11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Helen enjoyed celebrating and hosting holidays and birthdays with her family, she was loved and will be missed dearly. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vt.