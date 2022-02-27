HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 28 new professionals since the beginning of the year, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.

Jazmin Bartlett, Peer Support Advocate I in Springfield; Zachery Beer, Crisis Intervention Specialist in Brattleboro; Kayla Betit, Direct Support Professional Community in Brattleboro; Hannah Brennan, Clinician I in Hartford; Aubrey Colandria, Direct Support Professional Community in Windsor; Sharon Croteau, Direct Support Professional in Brattleboro; Heather Carter, Office Support Generalist in Hartford; Maddisin DiBernardo, Behavioral Interventionist in Springfield; Christine Farmer, Direct Support Professional Employment in Bellows Falls; Jamie Frost, Residential Specialist in Woodstock; Emma Graves, Service Coordinator in Springfield; Scott Grissom, Residential Specialist at Meadowview; Ed Harty, OP Intern in Springfield; Brooke Howard, Billing Specialist in Springfield, Neena Howland; Residential Specialist at Alternatives; Conner LaFromboise, OP Intern in Springfield; Tammy Lawton, Residential Specialist at Meadowview; Jane Lemaux, Crisis Intervention Specialist in Springfield; Timothy Maddalena-Lucey, Classroom Assistant at Kindle Farm; Sarah MacDonald, Board Certified Behavioral Analyst in Brattleboro; Heather Moye, Peer Support Advocate I in Springfield; Nicole Pippin, Materials Sanitizer in Hartford; Hayley Rowland, OP Intern in Springfield; Beverly Russell, Direct Support Professional at Bellows Falls; Cassidy Seidler, Office Generalist in Hartford; Liliana Vandertuin, Peer Support Advocate I in Brattleboro; Sherry White, Direct Support Professional at Bellows Falls; Brooke Willard, Case Manager I in Springfield.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serves 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham Counties.