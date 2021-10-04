HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 19 new professionals whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Shannon Becker, team leader, Hartford; Matthew Bruno, school-based behavioral interventionist, Brattleboro; Shelly Callum-Kelly, direct service professional-community, Windsor; Kendra Camp, behavioral interventionist, Hartford; Joshua Carpenter, behavioral interventionist at Kindle Farm; Samia Cassell, crisis intern, Brattleboro; Elizabeth Collard Guillet, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm; Kelsie Fraser, direct service professional-community, Springfield; Rya Freeland, clinician I, Brattleboro; Cameron Lloyd, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm; Codi Lynch, direct service professional-community, Bellows Falls; Devan Monette, teacher at Kindle Farm; Shawn Morton, driver at Kindle Farm; Emily Murphy, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm; Susan Odden, OP Intern, Hartford; Marissa Quell, behavioral interventionist at Kindle Farm; Alisha Scudder, behavioral interventionist at Kindle Farm; Elizabeth Ungerleider, school-based clinician I, Brattleboro; Theodore Vecchitto, behavioral interventionist, Springfield; Ronald Witham Jr., service coordinator in Brattleboro; and Gabriella Zlocki, school-based clinician I at Kindle Farm.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham counties.