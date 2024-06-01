HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 12 new professionals in the first half of April, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Blessed Masonga Ngome, residential specialist in Brattleboro; Kyra Rideout, community support specialist/police liaison in Brattleboro; Erik Crosby, residential specialist in Bellows Falls; Cari Lambert, DSP community in Windsor/Hartford; David Mason, DSP community in Springfield; Abdul Ghafar Sultani, DSP community in Brattleboro; Angela Trauth, adult services clinician in Springfield; Dorothy “Katie” Deines, crisis interventionist in Brattleboro; Caleb Bartlett, contracted nurse in Springfield; Karlie Bortlein, residential specialist in Springfield; Christina Schnieder, children’s OP respite provider in Brattleboro; and Lindsey Sturtevant, DSP community in Bellows Falls.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.