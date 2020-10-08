HCRS offers same day access to meet mental health needs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services has implemented an open access model for new clients, allowing the agency to offer same day access.

Community mental health has historically been challenged by wait times for client services. Individuals seeking mental health treatment often wait weeks for an assessment appointment and even longer to actually receive clinical services. This open access model will allow HCRS to improve the client experience by being able to offer same day assessment services at its clinical office locations in Hartford, Springfield, Bellows Falls, and Brattleboro.

As a certified Center of Excellence, HCRS has been focused on improving client access to services as part of its strategic plan.

According to HCRS CEO, George Karabakakis, Ph.D., “We have implemented other systems in order to improve access, but the Open Access model has allowed us to provide same day assessments of new clients. No longer will new clients even need an appointment.”

In the client’s first meeting with an HCRS clinician, an initial assessment will be completed as part of the new Open Access model. Clients will then continue to be seen and supported, in most cases, by the same professionally trained clinician they met with for the assessment. This will enhance continuity of care and strengthen the clinical relationship between the provider and the client.

Karabakakis stated, “We’re excited to be at a point where we can significantly improve access to our services for residents of our communities. During this unprecedented pandemic, we know that our services are even more needed than ever as people deal with the added uncertainty and anxiety of the coronavirus. Feel free to reach out to us today for support. We want to help.”