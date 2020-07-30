HCRS earns two-point increase in client satisfaction rating

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, announced that its client satisfaction rating improved by 2% for the services it provides to thousands of clients across Windsor and Windham counties every year. This improved rating was received in response to questions asked of virtually all active agency clients during a two-month period as part of its annual survey process.

Since 2000, HCRS has used its confidential client survey to help measure the quality of its mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services.

Surveyed clients were invited to respond to a series of 14 questions rating HCRS services; they were also given the opportunity to add comments about their own service experiences. A total of 335 clients completed the survey. Total client ratings for all questions averaged 91%, an increase of 2% over last year.

Of 14 specific rating areas, 93% earned ratings of 87% or higher. Individual measures include: 97% of respondents reported that HCRS services have made a positive impact in their life, there was a 5% improvement in new clients receiving services in a timely manner, and a 4% improvement in the helpfulness of front office staff as well as clients reporting satisfaction with the answers to their questions.

This year’s improved results reflect a continued trend of quality improvement at the agency; this is the second year in a row they’ve earned an improved client satisfaction rating.

A total of 465 individual survey comments from clients highlight the significant difference HCRS has made in their lives. Two examples include: “My therapist helps me to better manage anxiety and cope with stress,” and “I feel that everyone on my son’s team is 100% invested in him, and they are always looking to support me as well.”

The most frequently requested improvement concerned clients’ desire for more services and the staffing to support it, which directly reflects the well documented, statewide need for increased health care funding.

In addition to the annual Client Satisfaction Survey, HCRS regularly seeks client feedback through local program standing committees, stakeholder forums, board member input, and other forms of client communication.

“We’re so pleased to see two years of consistent increases in our client satisfaction rating,” said George Karabakakis, chief executive officer. “We owe it all to the amazing work our staff do every day, and we’re grateful for the insights clients provided through this survey as we work to provide compassionate health care services that are responsive to the needs of our communities.”