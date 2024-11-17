HCRS Annual Meeting celebrates staff, partners, and expanded access

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, held its Annual Meeting on Oct. 10, celebrating dedicated staff, partners, and this year’s significant progress in expanding access to care and services.

HCRS honored staff reaching 5- to 35-year service milestones, collectively representing 715 years of dedication and impact on the communities HCRS serves.

Kathy Duhamel, Lori Schreiner, and Brad Sewall were recognized for 35 years; Joan Egbert, George Karabakakis, and Shirley Roy for 30 years; Karon Eagles for 25 years; Jeanette Austin, Terry Flood, Heather Lockwood, Jennifer Marandino, Hal Moore, Tamara Simmiolkjier, Rose Wheeler, and Cora Willis-Cooper for 20 years; Erin Boxer, Cindy Dominique, Keri LaVarnway, and Jillian Tripp for 15 years; Danielle Blake, Christine Block, Dawn Bradshaw, Megan Chapman, Joshua Dallaire, Joshua DiGiovanna, Bethany Freitas, Faraja Kurubai, Shaun Milek, Currie Murphy, Jessica Ostrander, and Makayla Smith for 10 years; and David Anderson, Jon Paul Bautel, Anne Bilodeau, Michael Blanchard, Maryann Boese, Yee-Wah Brabant, Sharon Bruce, Catherine Chivers, Khalila Cliche, Darcy Cole, Laura Corbet, Kacie Eaton, Katherine Erskine, Curtis Fields, Kelly Hyson, Scott Joy, Stephen Jurentkuff, Zeke Kreitzer, Hilary Lockwood, Mary Misavage, Caitlin Mitchell, Rosie Nevins-Alderfer, Nicole Pelletier, Jason Pierce, Sarah Pierce, Derek Sensale, Ashleigh Soares, Sean Stark, Corazon Swanberg, Jesse Tidd, and Darcy Whitworth for five years.

HCRS celebrated five staff who went above and beyond in exemplifying HCRS’ core values: Joshua Dallaire, Suzanne Henderson, Caitlin Miller, Susan Montesi, and Kait Skogstad. Additionally, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital received HCRS’ James Bartley Community Partner Award, in recognition of their outstanding support and collaboration.

2024 has been a landmark year for HCRS in expanding access to care and services. Key milestones highlighted at the Annual Meeting included the launch of a statewide Enhanced Mobile Crisis program, led by HCRS in collaboration with Vermont’s nine other community mental health agencies. Mobile Crisis now offers 24/7, in-person support during mental health and substance use crises for all Vermonters. HCRS also began offering care coordination services to all southeastern Vermont residents through its CCBHC grant, and unveiled a new websit, www.hcrs.org , to ensure easy access to essential services and information.

George Karabakakis, HCRS CEO, stated, “With these exciting developments and the continued dedication of our staff and community partners, we remain committed to breaking down barriers to care, and ensuring that people across Vermont can access the support they need to thrive. Together, we are building a stronger, healthier future for all.”