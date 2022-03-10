Harry Lloyd Streeter, 1936-2022 🇺🇸

ATHENS, Vt. – Harry “Tim” Lloyd Streeter, 86, received his angel wings at Springfield Hospital on Feb. 26, 2022. Tim was born on Jan. 13, 1936 to Leslie and Anastasia (Lashua) Streeter. Tim served in the army and then went on to become a truck driver for many years. He owned Custom Wood Products in Alstead, N.H. for a number of years. After retiring, he delivered the Brattleboro Reformer for several years.

Tim is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Shirley Alsvig of Athens, sons Lloyd and Steven Streeter of Hudson Falls, N.Y., stepchildren, Eric Alsvig (Amanda) and Melissa Williams (Michael), his sister Joanne Clark of Charlestown N.H., and several grandchildren including his beloved Cheree of Athens. He is predeceased by his sister Ellen Patoine and one brother.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT.