Harold J. Hale, 1933-2024

WESTON, Vt. – Harold J. “Hiedi” Hale, 91, a resident of Weston, Vt., passed away Dec. 2, 2024, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. A lifelong resident, Hiedi was born in Weston on March 5, 1933, the son of the late Rollin and Mildred (Harris) Hale, and attended Weston schools.

Along with his wife Hazel, Hiedi owned and operated the Weston Bowl Mill for many years. He also worked at the Vermont Country Store, and for Daley’s Concrete as a cement truck driver. He was a member of the Tri-Mountains Lions Club, a member of the Chester American Legion, and the Weston Snowmobile Club. He loved to travel to Las Vegas, enjoyed motorcycle tours, raced cars, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and cherished times spent with his family.

Hiedi is survived by his wife Hazel (Butler) Hale, of Weston; children Maime Thayer (Alan), of Springfield, Vt., and Pamela Nichols (William) of Dorset, Vt.; his sister Viola Twitchell, of Ludlow, Vt.; grandchildren Joshua Thayer, Christian Thayer, Lisa Thayer, Bill Nichols Jr., Corey Nichols, and Hiedi Nichols; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Hale, and sisters Nellie Spencer and Irene Martin.

A Celebration of Life for Hiedi will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2-4 p.m., at the Weston Rod and Gun Club. Interment will be held in the spring. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Hiedi’s memory may be made to the Londonderry Lions Club, Second Chance Animal Shelter, and the Chester American Legion, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vt.