Halloween dance fundraiser at Acworth Town Hall

ACWORTH, N.H. – Get ready for a spooktacular evening of fun and music. The Acworth Village Store is excited to announce a Halloween dance fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-10 p.m., at the Acworth Town Hall, located at 13 Town Hall Road, Acworth, N.H. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Acworth Village Store, a beloved community gathering place.

The night will feature live music by The Blue Collar Band, who will keep the dance floor rocking with their crowd-pleasing mix of tunes. There will also be a costume contest, so make sure to come dressed in your best Halloween attire for a chance to win prizes.

Additionally, the event will include a 50-50 raffle, offering attendees the opportunity to support the village store while potentially walking away with a cash prize.

Feel free to bring along your own refreshments to enjoy, and perhaps share with others, throughout the evening.

Entry is by donation, so give what you can to support this important community cause.

Don’t miss out on this chance to dance the night away while supporting the Acworth Village Store. Mark your calendars for Oct. 26, and join us for a night of Halloween fun and fundraising.

For more information, contact Mary Lord or Ann Kosa at the Acworth Village Store, at 603-835-6547.