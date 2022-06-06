Habitat workshop series at Distant Hill Gardens

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) in partnership with Distant Hill Gardens and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) is excited to announce a five-part workshop series focused on habitat management.

The series will be hosted monthly though October 2022 at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole, N.H. This series is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation. Donations go directly to making the Distant Hill Nature Trail more accessible to everyone. Space is limited and registration is required.

Workshop 1: Friday, June 10, 3–6 p.m.: Recognizing and Managing Wildlife Habitat on Your Property.

Guest Presenters: Matt Tarr, Professor and Wildlife Specialist, UNH Extension; Matt Kelly, Cheshire County Forester, UNH Extension.

Registration required: www.eventbrite.com/e/294014955647.

Workshop 2: Friday, July 8, 2022, 3–6 p.m.: Managing Fields and Open Spaces for Wildlife.

Guest Presenters: Kelly Boland, Biologist and Forester, NRCS; Molly Jacobson, Pollinator Ecologist, SUNY-ESF.

Registration required: www.eventbrite.com/e/352760334657.

Workshop 3: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, 3–6 p.m.: Managing Wetlands for Wildlife.

Guest Presenters: John Magee, Fish Habitat Biologist, NH Fish and Game Department; Colin Lawson, New England Culvert Coordinator, Trout Unlimited.

Registration required: www.tinyurl.com/DistantHill.

Workshop 4: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, 3–6 p.m.: Forest Management for Wildlife.

Guest Presenters: Matt Kelly, Cheshire County Forester, UNH Extension; Alex Barrett, Forester, Long View Forestry; Tom Groves, Field Manager, Long View Forestry.

Registration required: www.tinyurl.com/DistantHill.

Workshop 5: Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, 3–6 p.m.: Wildlife Habitat Research: Your Land as a Living Lab.

More details will be made available soon.

Registration required: www.tinyurl.com/DistantHill.

If you have any questions regarding the series or require assistance in registration, please contact info@cheshireconservation.org, or call 603-756-2988, ext. 3011.