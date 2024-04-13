GROW SoVermont seeks local hosts

REGION – With Vermont as a top state for relocators three years in a row, our region has seen a significant amount of recent in-migration. GROW SoVermont is seeking local “hosts” to help welcome newcomers throughout Windham County. Learn more and sign up at www.sovermont.com/grow-partners.

The GROW SoVermont initiative, a program of Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC), connects new residents with their communities through newcomers mixers, and by matching them with local hosts.

Hosts help newcomers get oriented to their new community and discover ways they might like to get involved, meeting for a hike, coffee, or walking tour of their town. In small towns that are powered by volunteers and community engagement, and whose culture is built on interwoven networks, helping newcomers find their way into meaningful community involvement is essential.

BDCC is a regional partner in a statewide network helping to grow Vermont by welcoming new and returning residents. The GROW network is a program of Think Vermont, and is funded in part by Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development.