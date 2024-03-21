Grounded in Gratitude Retreat at Jasper Forest

LUDLOW, Vt. – As the season of renewal approaches, Jasper Forest invites you to embrace gratitude and connection at our Grounded in Gratitude Retreat. Taking place on Sunday, March 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., this transformative, one-day retreat offers a sanctuary for nourishing your body and spirit through yoga, meditation, reiki, and sound therapy.

Amidst the swirling energies of the upcoming lunar eclipse, astrological new year, spring equinox, and Mercury retrograde, our retreat serves as a beacon of calm and reflection. We understand that turbulent times can challenge our sense of gratitude. Yet, it’s precisely during these moments of darkness that gratitude becomes a guiding light, helping us navigate through grief and heartache.

Throughout the retreat, participants will engage in practices designed to release what no longer serves them, align their energies, and cultivate a deep sense of presence. Crystal alignment, chakra balancing, and grounding exercises will facilitate a profound connection to the present moment, allowing attendees to embody gratitude as a daily practice, even amidst life’s uncertainties.

In addition to the retreat, Jasper Forest is honored to host Gabriel Godwyne of MoonChild Crystals for the Aquarius Eclipse Gem Show, on April 6 and 7. Explore a curated collection of rare gems and minerals from around the world, and connect with special guest Tamara Sienna of Wildflower Dreadlocks, offering sacred adornment and spiritual guidance, including dreadlock services, new real/temporary locs and dreadlock maintenance, hair wraps, wool locs, intuitive body paint and three auric photos, henna art, energetic spirit readings, and plant-guided journey sessions. Tamara provides personalized guidance to empower and support individuals on their spiritual journey.

Looking ahead, Jasper Forest is looking forward to offering a short and sweet three-week yoga class series, beginning this Thursday, March 21. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a beginner, these rejuvenating classes are designed to release stress and revitalize your mind, body, and spirit.

At Jasper Forest, we offer more than just retreats and events – we create transformative experiences tailored to your needs. From customized wellness experiences to our unique oxygen bar, we provide a range of services to elevate your gatherings and celebrations.

Join us as we cultivate transformation, connection, and gratitude. Visit www.jasperforest.com for more information, and let us design a memorable experience for you. Embrace the beauty of the present moment and embark on a journey of self-discovery with Jasper Forest.

Written by Jasper Forest.