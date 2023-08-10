‘Grilling for Good’ in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Claremont Opera House and Claremont Soup Kitchen invite foodies across the region to attend the third annual Grilling for Good fundraiser on Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. Arrowhead Recreation Area, at 18 Robert Easter Way in Claremont, N.H., serves as a natural amphitheater for this benefit concert and live grilling competition. This year’s event is supported by presenting sponsor Claremont Growers Collective. Additional sponsors include Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, and Century 21 Highview Realty.

Local amateur cooks Dennis Boyer, Lisa Demers, and Sonya Kennett Woodhams have thrown their spatulas into the ring for the live grilling competition. Boyer is a father of four, who understands the necessity of using what’s available to pull together a meal. Demers experiments to create recipes based upon memories of Mémère’s old-fashioned cooking, now sharing her culinary passions with four grandchildren of her own. Woodhams and her partner showcase playful scenarios of kitchen shenanigans in their SnR Adventures vlog.

Each competitor receives a basket of four secret ingredients, and 25 minutes for an appetizer round. One competitor is eliminated after the first round of judging by select Claremont-area chefs and restaurateurs. The entrée round then commences with a 45-minute countdown, and final judging to award the reigning Grilling for Good Chopped Champion 2023 title and prizes.

Between judging rounds, sit back and relax or dance the evening away with live music by variety duo Mark & Deb Bond. In addition to the music, guests can enjoy casual lawn games, as well as food and drink offered by donation and purchase. Adult beverages for attendees over 21 will be available for purchase in the wet bar seating area.

“The thrill of a challenge!” answers Sonya Woodhams when asked what she is most excited about for this competition. Woodhams also attributes her love for cooking to Gordon Ramsay and his presence on reality TV show “Hotel Hell.”

“I like to combine ingredients and see what I come up with,” shares competitor Lisa Demers of Charlestown, N.H. “Yeah, I can cook, but do I have what it takes when the ingredients are unknown and the timer is ticking?”

Enjoy the music, bring all of your friends and family, and experience the thrill of the competition. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cohnh.org, or by visiting the box office at 58 Opera House Square. Funds raised from the overall event will benefit the Claremont Opera House and Claremont Soup Kitchen.

The Grilling for Good fundraising event will be held rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets for seating at the outdoor Arrowhead Recreation Area venue. Stay informed with event updates by following the 2023 Grilling for Good Facebook event. Questions may be directed to the box office at 603-542-4433, or boxoffice@cohnh.org.