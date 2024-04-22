Green Up Day in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Join the Town of Cavendish Recreation Department and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association on Saturday, May 4, for Green Up Day. Let’s pitch in and help clean up all of the Cavendish roads. Volunteers can pick up bags any time at the town office from now until May 4.

You can always do your own clean up ahead of Green Up Day, or meet on the Proctorsville Green on Saturday, May 4, from 9-10 a.m. You will receive a road assignment if you don’t already have one, and you will be given collection bags and instructions, then start cleaning. Meet back on the Proctorsville Green between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for sandwiches, salads, and drinks.

If you can’t make it on May 4, the whole month is Green Up May, and you can walk your road picking up trash on any day of the month.

And remember these safety tips for being safe: tie your bags and bring them to the transfer station, or to the Cavendish Green on Green

Up Day; work your road facing traffic, up one side and down the other; wear long pants and check for ticks; if you see a needle or sharp material, find an adult, put it in a thick, sturdy container, and place the container in the regular trash; to claim a road you can clean, go to the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page, or claim your road at the Cavendish Town Office, 138 High Street in Cavendish.

For more information check www.cavendishccca.org. You can also call Stephanie at 802-384-0205, or email Bonnie at bdayaemig@gmail.com.