Greater Falls Connection coalition meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — Greater Falls Connections (GFC) will be holding a coalition meeting on Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m., at Parks Place Community Resource Center, located at 44 School Street in Bellows Falls, to hear community voices on proposed changes to the vision and mission statements and bylaws.

The director and advisory board reviewed each to ensure they match the work that the board and staff at GFC are doing. You can find the document highlighting the changes located at www.tinyurl.com/GFCproposedbylaws.

Coalition members can share their thoughts and propose changes during the meeting. Who is a coalition member? Anyone from the WNESU area that thinks that what GFC does is important, volunteered with GFC or has contributed to GFC’s work in some way, attended coalition meetings, trainings, or events, followed and shared GFC’s social media content, and/or participated in a committee, like the Advisory Board or TAG team.

The board will vote on the proposed changes, including any revisions, in their regular board meeting, which follows immediately after the coalition meeting. All coalition members are invited to stay and learn more about GFC’s work. The coalition will then vote on the changes at the annual meeting, which will be held in late June.

If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to share your comments, which will be read at the meeting, email Neil Allen, Director, at neil@greaterfallsconnections.org, or call 802-463-9927 extension 208. For more information about GFC, visit greaterfallsconnections.org.

Greater Falls Connections is a community coalition based out of Bellows Falls, providing community connections that lead to positive change. GFC also provides resources, workshops, and educational opportunities that help to address the root causes of substance misuse disorders.