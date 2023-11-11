Great River Co-op considers different locations

WALPOLE, N.H. – Members of the Great River Food Co-op learned key developments in the building of their store at a special meeting on Sept. 14.

Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), came to emphasize MEDC’s commitment to the project and their role as a guide and partner in raising construction funds.

He explained that MEDC has revised its strategic plan, shifting from an emphasis on large-scale, “top-down” projects such as Railroad Square in Keene, to more grass-roots-driven initiatives like their recently-announced Bring It Home initiative to develop more home-based child care centers in the region.

The Great River Co-op fits squarely into that new approach, Morrison said. At the September meeting, he discussed several funding options that can be combined to build the member-owned store, and said MEDC is ready to take the lead in putting together a funding plan as it did for the Monadnock Co-op a decade ago.

Great River Co-op’s relationship with Bensonwood remains intact, but with an added development.

Bensonwood owns property between the Hungry Diner and Pinnacleview Equipment on Route 12 in Walpole, which has been the planned site for the Co-op store. However, in analyzing the co-op’s planned site, Bensonwood realized that planning and building a single structure could complicate later plans to develop the entire eight-acre property.

As a result, the company will not proceed with the Great River Co-op project until it has a chance to analyze and lay out the infrastructure of roads and utilities for the entire parcel. Bensonwood’s current workload could delay its attention to the co-op project for the next three years.

At the September meeting, the co-op group agreed Bensonwood’s site is ideal in many ways, but also that we’re reluctant to delay progress. As a result, member-owners decided to investigate the feasibility of other locations while maintaining a focus on Bensonwood’s property. Board Member Gary Fox has drawn up a list of weighted criteria to use to evaluate possible sites. The group approved formation of a site evaluation committee to identify and assess possible alternatives.

With the co-op revived and ready to move ahead, the volunteer leaders of the co-op are looking for others to serve on the board of directors, or one of the following committees: marketing and communications, farmer-producer engagement, and financial development. Do you have passion and some time to lend to our community-owned marketplace? It will take all of us to make the Great River Co-op a reality.

To become one of nearly 900 member-owners, and to get involved, visit www.greatriverfoodcoop.com, or email info@greatriverfoodcoop.com.