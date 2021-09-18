Grafton Firefighters Tag Sale returns

GRAFTON, Vt. – One of Southern Vermont’s popular fall events over the past 40 years, the Grafton Firefighters Tag Sale, is back this year after being canceled last year due to the Covid pandemic. The tag sale, which benefits the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, will take place Oct. 9 and 10 at the firehouse at 711 Route 121 just east of Grafton Village. Beginning many years ago with a single table in front of the firehouse, the sale has grown over the years to fill the firehouse and spill into a large tent. This year it is expected that an additional tent may be needed according to Amber Stevens, who is president of the sale’s sponsor, the Grafton Fire and Rescue Auxiliary.

Throughout the years that the Auxiliary has conducted this sale, it has developed a reputation for its variety, quality, and the many bargains to be found. Locals and visitors alike line up early waiting for the signal that the sale is open in order to search through the well-organized displays of furniture, linens, toys, small appliances, housewares, books, recordings, tools, and much more. People have been known to shop both days of the sale since most remaining items will be half price on the second day. The sale will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10.

Like many small rural volunteer fire departments, the Grafton Fire Department is not fully funded by the town, which makes the Fall Tag Sale an important source of financial support to meet its needs. Of course it wouldn’t be a firefighters’ event without a display of the ladder truck, engine, UTV, and rescue truck accompanied by volunteer firefighters ready to answer questions.

The sale will go on rain or shine, and shoppers will be expected to help keep everyone safe by honoring the usual Covid precautions. Updates can be found on the Grafton Fire & Rescue page on Facebook.