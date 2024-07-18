Grafton Fire Department celebrates 100-year history

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Saturday, July 20, the Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center will host the annual Food and Antique Tractor Festival, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Along with music, food, arts and crafts, a silent auction, and a raffle to win one of two locally made quilts, there will be the opportunity to donate to the Windham County Humane Society through a purchase from Phinney’s Phriends, or a tarot card reading for your dog or cat courtesy of Anuszka.

Of course, the festival will feature an array of antique tractors, as well as a cash bar with beer and wine provided by the Grafton Inn.

A bonus this year will be the return of the town square dance, in honor of the 100th anniversary of Grafton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad. Dancing will take place under a tent at the outdoor center from 6-10 p.m., called by Don Stratton, local musician and biologist at the University of Vermont.

It was at a 1924 Town Meeting that the Grafton Fire Company was first officially approved. In 1925, the company took over a garage on Kidder Hill Road, where they housed a hand-drawn and hand-operated pumper. Built circa 1830, the pumper is on display at the Grafton Historical Society.

Food will be available from Jamaican Jewelz and Biker Bob’s Burgers and Dogs.

“It’s going to be a wonderful event,” remarked Grafton librarian Michelle Dufort. “We haven’t had a town square dance since I first moved here 30 years ago.”