Grafton dairy farmers recognized for high quality milk

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Vermont Dairy Industry Association (VDIA), in partnership with the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund, is pleased to announce the 2023 Vermont Milk Quality Awards. The awards recognize the dairy farmers who produced Vermont’s best quality milk in 2023.

The three award winners were part of 54 dairy farmers from across the state who achieved the standards necessary to be nominated for the awards. All worked hard to achieve a quality of milk that was considered for this recognition. Mark and Susan Rushton of Grafton, Vt., were awarded third place and $1,000.

“The VDIA loves to promote the excellent work of our Vermont dairy farmers. The results of their hard work and dedication can be seen on the landscape throughout our state and in the wonderful dairy products produced with their milk in the state and the region,” said VDIA Board President Stephanie Walsh. “It is our honor to be able to present this annual award to these hardworking dairy farmers. Each year, VDIA recognizes the top three Vermont farms for their exceptionally high quality. This level of quality is the result of year-round attention to detail, hard work, and persistence.”