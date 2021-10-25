Grace Guild is BFUHS Student of the Month for September

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Grace Guild has been named the September Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Grace, a senior, is the daughter of Thad and Jan Guild of Cambridgeport.

Grace, a member of the BFUHS chapter of the Marilee Huntoon Jesse A. Judd National Honor Society, is a conscientious student who works hard in her classes. Extremely bright and talented, Grace is a fantastic contributor to class discussions. Her kind and welcoming personality make her a welcomed addition to any activity she joins. She is honest, forthright, humble, and giving. She is well liked and respected by her peers and the staff at BFUHS.

Dedicated to her studies, she works hard to improve her skills and helps others when they have questions. Grace has a consistently positive attitude. Rather than complaining or being frustrated when faced with a challenge, she expresses determination and focus. As an active student, Grace comes to school every day eager to learn. If she does anticipate being absent, she communicates with her teachers in advance so she doesn’t get behind.

Grace is always willing to get involved. She has been an active member of the BFUHS band throughout high school, has participated in the pit band for the musicals, and she has been accepted by audition into the district honor band. She has volunteered at the annual Saxtons River 4th of July celebrations, helped with the summer Vermont Symphony Orchestra concerts, and is a very active participant at St. Charles Church. A quiet leader who leads by example, she is a good role model for others.

Clearly an embodiment of a Student of the Month, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Grace represent us with this award this month.