Grace Cottage wins Best Place to Work Award

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – For the second year in a row, Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital has been named one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work by the Vermont Business Magazine.

The award, given each year by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, the Vermont State Council, the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development, and Workforce Research Group, is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

Grace Cottage was ranked fourth out of 14 award recipients in the medium-size company category, and once again was the only hospital to win an award this year, out of a total of 65 awardees. The awards ceremony was held on March 26, in Burlington.

Companies from across the state entered the contest’s two-part process to determine the best places to work in Vermont. First, each company was evaluated for its workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an anonymous employee survey to measure the employee experience, with this score worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation.

The Best Places to Work contest includes three categories: small businesses of 15-99 employees, medium businesses of 100-249 employees, and large businesses of more than 250 employees.

Located in Townshend, Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital employs approximately 200 employees, and includes a 19-bed critical access hospital with 24/7 emergency care, inpatient acute care, skilled rehabilitation, lab, and diagnostic imaging; an outpatient rehabilitation department for physical and occupational therapy; a rural health clinic providing primary care and mental health services; a retail pharmacy; and a community wellness center. For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org.