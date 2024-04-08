Grace Cottage Family-Friendly 5K

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Spring weather is just around the corner. Mark your calendar now for the 15th annual Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Spring into Health 5K. The event begins with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, May 11, on the Townshend Common.

You can run, walk, roll, stroll, or push your baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.

There is a registration fee per participant – children ages 17 and under are free with signed parent/guardian permission – and registration is open now at www.gracecottage.org/events. A virtual option is also available. Register at the same link.

For more information, contact Grace Cottage Foundation at info@gracecottage.org, or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.