Grace Cottage adds new providers

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Three new providers are seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health in Townshend.

Nurse Practitioner Caroline (Carly) Dormer is accepting new patients 18 years and older. Dormer was a clinical and charge nurse at Binghamton General Hospital and Decker Health Services & Department of Emergency Management prior to moving to Vermont in 2021, where she’s most recently worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Savida Health in Brattleboro.

Dr. Wyll Everett chose to pursue a career in family medicine while working at Grace Cottage with Dr. Tim Shafer during his fourth year of medical school. Dr. Everett is Board Certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and is a board member of the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Marc-Olivier Ratte completed his residency at Stamford Hospital/Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and he has been a primary care physician at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital since 2018. He is Board Certified with the American Board of Family Medicine.