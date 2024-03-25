GOTRVT spring program registration open

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont’s (GOTRVT) registration for its spring program is now open statewide. GOTRVT is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The ten-week program incorporates movement to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a research-based curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons that foster the social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of participants.

The spring season begins the week of March 18 statewide. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes, and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex at the Champlain Valley Expo, on June 1, and Manchester, Vt., at the Manchester Recreation Fields, on June 8. These events bring together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the participants’ growth throughout the season.

Financial aid is available to help with the program fee those who need it. The program fee includes registration and activities for the end-of-season 5K event, a program T-shirt, personal journal to use throughout the season, cinch sack, water bottle, and more. Information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Vermont website, www.gotrvt.org.