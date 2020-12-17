GMG nurturing our mountain community

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Green Mountain Gardeners’ tradition of tabletop tree-making for the homebound was not deterred by Covid-19 restrictions. Rather than gathering together for a workday on this holiday tradition, GMG members individually created and decorated 30 tabletop trees, each with a distinct pizzazz. The homebound will receive these unique trees together with cookies and poinsettias from Wantastiquet Rotary Club, Second Congregational Church, and Weston Women’s Club to brighten their holidays.

The GMG combined its annual holiday contributions to address the dramatic increase in hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. This year, a donation of $450 was made to the Neighbors Pantry in Londonderry.

In addition, GMG donated wreaths to brighten up town buildings for the holidays. Donated wreaths have been placed at the Farrar-Mansur House Museum and U.S. Post Office and Wilder Library in Weston; Londonderry Town Offices, Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, The Depot, and Custer Sharp House, and South Londonderry Library in Londonderry; the Landgrove Town Hall and Landgrove Meeting House; and the Peru Town Hall and Peru Church.

