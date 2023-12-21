GMG nurturing our mountain community

REGION – The Green Mountain Gardeners (GMG) celebrated the holidays with their tradition of tabletop-tree-making for the homebound, and donations to support our community organizations. The uniquely decorated tabletop trees, together with cookies from the Weston Women’s Club, were delivered by Tom Widger and the Wantastiquet Rotary elves, to bring holiday cheer to our homebound.

In addition to food collected for the food pantry, the GMG donated $300 to the food pantry, $300 to Just Neighbors for fuel assistance, $300 to Smokey House for ecological farming and forestry advances, and $50 each to the Weston Library and to the South Londonderry Free Library to provide children’s books about conservation, horticulture, or a related topic.

GMG also donated wreaths to brighten up town buildings for the holidays. Wreaths have been placed at our towns’ offices, post offices, and libraries, as well as the Farrar-Mansur House in Weston.

For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity to make a difference in our community, please visit our website, www.greenmountaingardeners.net.