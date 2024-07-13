Gladys Stevens, 1958-2024

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Gladys Stevens, 66, of Bellows Falls, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024 at her home. Gladys was born on May 22, 1958 in Springfield, Vt., to Harry and Natalie R. (Foster) Beauregard.

For many years Gladys worked as an LNA at Springfield Nursing Home. Gladys loved watching wrestling, crocheting, picnics, long rides, and listening to music, and she loved her two cats Misty and Digger.

Gladys is survived by her son Michael of Charlestown. She is also survived by her siblings Lana Craig, Harriet Seymour, Arthur Beauregard, and her two grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter Harmony Singleton, and siblings Linda Dessaint, David Beauregard, and Dennis Beauregard

A graveside service will take place on July 27, at 1 p.m. at the Pinecrest Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennesey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.