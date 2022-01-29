GIV now accepting applications for summer programs

REGION – The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont has just opened applications for it’s nine in-person, residential, summer programs. Passionate Vermont 9 – 11 grade students are invited to apply.

Each Institute takes place on a Vermont college campus and gives its attendees the opportunity to dive deep into a topic of interest for an intensive one to two weeks. Subjects include Arts, Astronomy, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science & Technology, Global Issues & Youth Action, Health & Medicine, Mathematical Sciences, and Technology & Design.

At GIV, students learn from industry professionals, participate in hands-on projects and research, and explore career options – all while having fun and making friends! These programs are designed to be affordable to all Vermont families, and tuition is based on a sliding scale to ensure that.

“[Experiences] like GIV can change a person’s life,” said one recent Entrepreneurship student. “I learned so much about people, and changed the way I think about things thanks to the new friends I made. I gained skills that I know will really be helpful down the road in my career, and I can pass them on just like how they were passed on to me.”

This summer will mark the first time GIV has hosted in-person Institutes since the winter of 2020. For the past two years, all of its programming pivoted to an online format, encouraging students to engage in hands-on learning from their own homes.

“We’re immensely proud of what GIV and its students have accomplished in an online environment,” says Program Coordinator Ross Cagenello. “Honestly, it’s made us all the more excited to return to in-person programming! After all, if our students can coordinate and submit a bill to the Vermont legislature over Zoom, there’s no telling what amazing things they’ll make happen when we’re all together again.”

To learn more about GIV’s 2022 summer Institutes, please visit www.giv.org, or email

hello@giv.org with any questions. Students can visit www.giv.org/apply to fill out a simple application.