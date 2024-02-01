Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

REGION – Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The ten-week program incorporates movement into its curriculum to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. The spring season begins the week of March 18. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester, Vt.

Coaches do not need to be runners. Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) provides training so volunteers have all of the tools needed to facilitate the season and to have a positive coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as junior coaches. GOTRVT is celebrating 25 years in 2024 – a very special season for coaches to participate! Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.

Participant registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 21, for northern teams attending the Essex 5K and Wednesday, Feb. 28, for southern teams attending the Manchester 5K.

Locations, by county, that are still in need of coaches are:

Addison County: Beeman Elementary, Bristol Elementary School, Bristol Recreation/Hub Center, Mary Hogan School, Monkton Central School, Orwell Village School, Robinson School, Vergennes Union Elementary School.

Bennington County: Bennington Community Team, Fisher School, Long Trail School, Manchester Elementary/ Middle School, Mount Anthony Union Middle School, Shaftsbury Elementary School, Sunderland Elementary School, Village School of North Bennington.

Caledonia County: Barnet School, Danville School, Hardwick Elementary School, Hazen Union, Lyndon Town School, Miller’s Run School, St. Johnsbury School, Waterford Elementary School.

Chittenden County: Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, Brewster-Pierce Memorial School, Browns River Middle School, C.P. Smith Elementary School, Chamberlin School, Champlain Elementary School, Charlotte Central School, Christ the King, Burlington, Hiawatha School, Hinesburg Community School, Integrated Arts Academy at H.O. Wheeler, J.J. Flynn School, Jericho Elementary School, Malletts Bay School, Mater Christi School, Rick Marcotte Central School, Shelburne Community School, St. Francis Xavier, Summit Street School, Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes, Thomas Fleming School, Westford Elementary School, Williston Central School.

Franklin County: Georgia Elementary & Middle School, Richford Elem/Cornerstone Community Center, Richford Junior Senior High School, Swanton School.

Grand Isle County: Alburgh Community Ed Center, Folsom Education & Community Center, Grand Isle Elementary.

Lamoille County: Hyde Park Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Stowe Elementary School.

Orange County: Braintree Elementary School, Chelsea Public School, Randolph Elementary School, Randolph Middle/High School, Thetford Elementary School, Tunbridge Central School/One Planet, Williamstown Elementary School. Orleans County: Barton Graded School, Troy School.

Rutland County: Barstow Memorial School, Christ the King, Currier Memorial School, Killington Elementary School, Lothrop School, Middletown Springs Elementary School, Neshobe School, Poultney Elementary School, Poultney High School, Proctor Elementary School, Proctor Jr/Sr High School, Rutland Recreation and Parks, Rutland Town Elementary School, Tinmouth Elementary, Wallingford Elementary School, Wells Village School.

Washington County: Barre City Elementary Middle School, Moretown Elementary School, The Warren School.

Windham County: Academy School, Central Elementary School, Dover Elementary School, Dummerston Elementary, Flood Brook Union School, Grafton Elementary School, The Grammar School, Green Street School, Guilford Central School, Hilltop Montessori, Jamaica Village School, Leland & Gray, Newbrook Elementary School, Oak Grove School, Saxtons River Elementary School, St. Michael School, Townshend Elementary School, Twin Valley Elementary School, Vernon Elementary School, Wardsboro Elementary School.

Windsor County: Bethel Elementary School, Chester Andover Elementary School, Marion W. Cross School, The Prosper Valley School, Rochester Elementary, South Royalton Elementary School, Stockbridge Central School, Woodstock Elementary School.