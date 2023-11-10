Girl Powered workshops redefine the face of STEM

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The River Valley Technical Center (RVTC) was proud to host one of the hundreds of Girl Powered workshops that took place around the world during the month of October, coinciding with the United Nations’ International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11.

Girl Powered is a global initiative created through a partnership between the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation, and VEX Robotics, who are working to redefine the face of STEM and make robotics reflective of the diverse world we live in, and the one we want to leave behind.

Girl Powered workshops are meant to engage and inform young women and nonbinary youth about STEM, connect them with mentors, highlight examples of how women are changing the world, provide tools for success, and offer an environment where all students’ confidence and abilities can flourish.

The River Valley Technical Center event featured hands-on STEM activities, robotics demonstrations, coding activities, a plasma-cutting demo, and a dynamic keynote address by Cassie MacKinnon from GreenSource Fabrication. This event was supported by RVTC instructors, RVTC administration, industry partners Fujifilm/Dimatix, Green Source Fabrication, and the Springfield Regional Development Corporation.

RVTC instructor Chris Gray said, “As the lead coach-mentor for the River Valley RADs, a competitive robotics and aerial drone club, I recognize the perseverance, teamwork, and problem-solving skills that students gain from participating in competitive robotics programs like VEX and FIRST competitions, even over the course of just one season. The Girl Powered initiative helped me reach many more young women and nonbinary youth who might have an interest in robotics and STEM, make them feel welcome, show them they belong, and invite their creativity to take root and thrive. Robotics education and the related competitions provide a gateway to middle and high school students into lucrative and rewarding careers like advanced manufacturing and engineering. Many current engineers and designers credit robotics team involvement as one of the reasons they pursued an engineering career.”

For more information about the River Valley Technical Center, our programs, and our outreach activities, go to www.rvtc.org, or email kbrokercampbell@rvtc.org.