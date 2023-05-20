Gill Home basket raffle

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Gill Odd Fellows Home will be holding a basket raffle on June 3 at the Black River Senior Center, 10 High Street in Ludlow, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to benefit the Gill Odd Fellows Home Activities Department. Buy tickets and put them into the basket item that you would like to win. The tickets will be drawn at 2 p.m., and everyone is welcome to be there for the drawing. You do not need to be present to win your basket; we will contact you if you are lucky enough to win. Come see the wide variety of baskets, from baby, to pet, to jewelry, to toys, to spa items, and much more.

There will also be a separate raffle with a single prize of a “$100.00 bill, and $100.00 worth of scratch-off tickets.” There will be a limit of 100 tickets sold for this raffle.