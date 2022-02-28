GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club updates

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club met Monday, Feb. 7 via Zoom. A business meeting was held to review year-to-date projects and events. The club agreed to continue their support of the Black River Valley Senior Center in Ludlow again this year, their participation in the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, and various individual volunteerisms. Also discussed was the State Meeting, which will be held May 7, 2022 at the Ascutney Holdiay Inn.

The speaker for February was the club’s own Brigid Faenza, former NYC policewoman, and until her retirement this past year, owner of Big Eyes Bakery in Ludlow. Brigid showed the clubwomen how to make a Dutch Baby, which she described as a cross between a pancake and a waffle. It looked incredibly delicious and pretty easy to make. Not explaining the recipe and how to make it, she described the various ways to serve this as a breakfast food or even a dessert. Sweet or savory is up to the baker.

On Friday, February 11, the club held their annual Bake and Hors D’Oeuvre sale at the Shaw’s Plaza in Ludlow. The sale was very well attended, and near Valentine’s Day celebrations, lots of homemade holiday treats were sold. The sale benefits the club’s scholarship program, which is presented annually to a local high school student who plans to attend a 2-year college. The club would like to thank the local community for their support of this event to benefit local students.

The next meeting will be held Monday, March 14. Anyone wishing to attend should contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis at802-226-7417, or any club member.