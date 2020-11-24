GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club November meeting

LUDLOW, Vt. – The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club met virtually Monday, Nov. 9. Twenty-two members were able to join the meeting by Zoom.

This summer’s annual Tag and Bake sale was a great success again this year. It was held on the site of the Ludlow Farmers Market where club members and visitors wore face masks and stayed socially distanced while enjoying the goods that had been donated from attics and garages all over the Okemo Valley region.

The next club project is the Tree of Remembrance, which sits at the head of Veterans Park in Ludlow.

Due to Covid-19 and changing protocols, the club has voted this year to cancel their annual holiday gathering and instead contribute their time and resources to benefit the community’s holidays in conjunction with the Black River Good Neighbor Services.

After the business meeting, the club was treated to a Zoom chat by local business owner Scott Stearns of the Book Nook in Ludlow. Scott gave the women many suggestions for winter reading, children’s books, and gift books for the holidays including some by local authors – “The Scribe of Siena” by Melodie Winawer and “The Orphan’s Guilt” by Archer Mayor. Scott suggested that folks purchase books early as December book supplies may be low due to the pandemic.

The next meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 14 via Zoom. For more information about GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club, contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313 or Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417.

GFWC, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.