GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club End of the Year banquet

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club met Monday, June 14, 2021 for their annual end of year banquet, gathering together for the first time since February 2020 due to Covid-19. The Echo Lake Inn in Plymouth hosted 28 ladies where they spent an evening catching up with friends while enjoying great food courtesy of the inn. Kendra Rickerby, Head of School for the Expeditionary School at Black River was the guest speaker for the evening. The school’s Budget Director, Julie Abraham, also attended as a guest.

A brief business meeting was held, after which Membership Chairwoman Roxie Davis presented an award ceremony, complete with presentations of pins and anecdotes about clubwomen and history.

Fran Derlinga received a 15-year pin. Fran has been involved in GFWC for over 50 years, first as a longtime member in New Jersey before moving to Vermont. She was a member of the Okemo Valley Club for only a few years before she became a Vermont state president. Fran is one of three clubwomen who have been members of GFWC for over 50 years, including Sue Bragg and Ann Matulonis, who have each been members of Okemo Valley for more than 50 years.

Ten-year pins were given to Patty Greenwood, Karen Haskell, Jane Hart, Donna Tedford, Michelle Twombly, and Mary Lou Shaw who also became state president after being an Okemo Valley member for a short time.

Members receiving a five-year pin were Penny Trick and Joyce Washburn. Suzanne Gravey and Lorraine Hughes are five-year members who were not in attendance.

The club also installed new members Marrisa Selleck, Marge MacIntyre, Cara Phibin, Paula Felt, and Rhonda Lathrop. New members not in attendance include Judy Clough, Joanne Wilson, Jen Heller, and Linda Whittle.

The Ludlow Women’s Club has been present in Ludlow since 1885, when it began as the Ludlow Cooking Club. The name was changed several times until the club became federated in 1919. Since then, it has been part of the General Federation Women’s Clubs, which is the largest women’s organization in the world. GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Anyone interested in the club may contact President Penny Trick at 802-975-0313, Membership chairwoman Roxie Davis at 802-226-7417, or any club member.