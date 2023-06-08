GFC annual meeting and elections

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) will be hosting its annual meeting and potluck dinner barbecue on Wednesday, June 28, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Recreation Center, 10 Playground Road in Bellows Falls. Anyone who supports GFC’s vision of a healthy, nurturing, and supportive community is encouraged to attend and participate.

GFC will be grilling hamburgers (vegan and regular) and hot dogs, and have all the fixings and drinks. Community members are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert to share with others.

Attendees will vote on the slate of candidates for the Greater Falls Connections Advisory Board. In addition, attendees will also vote on proposed mission, vision, and advisory board by-laws. You can find the proposed changes on the website at www.greaterfallsconnections.org. The link is located under “Upcoming Events.”

Per coalition by-laws, members – anyone in the community that supports GFC’s mission – who are not able to attend can register their opinions in writing with the director, neil@greaterfallsconnections.org, so that their vote can be counted at the meeting. The deadline for remote voting is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

To learn more about the GFC Advisory Board and how to join, please visit GFC’s website at www.greaterfallsconnections.org, or contact Neil Allen at 802-463-9927, ext. 208 for more information. New members, new ideas, and new energy are always welcome.

The mission of Greater Falls Connections is to connect the community of Windham Northeast by inspiring and empowering people through education and collaboration to promote wellness and prevent the abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, with an emphasis on youth substance use prevention.