Get your windows measured for insulating inserts

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – If your house or apartment is cold and drafty in the winter, we can help you be more comfortable and save money on fuel. The Rockingham Energy Committee will be building low-cost, insulating window inserts for local residents this fall, for the fourth year in a row.

The WindowDressers program is run by a nonprofit in Maine, and costs are kept low by assembling the inserts at an all-volunteer community workshop. The workshop this year will be held from Oct.11-16, at the St. Charles Social Hall, 25 Cherry Hill Street, Bellows Falls, the same site we used in past years. Everyone receiving inserts is expected to volunteer for one or more building sessions; you can choose which task(s) you want to do, and training is provided. Community members not getting inserts are encouraged to help at the workshops also – it’s fun to build things with your neighbors.

If you’re interested, call or text 802-444-1860, or email rockinghamvtenergy@gmail.com, and we can set up a measuring visit. Two volunteers will come to your home to measure your window frames with a laser measuring tool so the inserts can be custom made for your windows. All measuring must be done by Sept. 9. Typical windows cost $50-60 per insert, but special pricing is available for low-income residents.

For more information, visit www.windowdressers.org/insulating-inserts.