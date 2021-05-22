Germaine B. Romano, 1942-2021

N. WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Germaine B. Romano died May 16, 2021 at home.

Germaine Esther Marie Brodeur was born March 9, 1942, in Cheshire, Conn. to Archille and Ida Marie Brodeur. She spent most of her childhood years on the family farm in Cheshire, Conn. before the family moved to Chester, Vt. She attended school in the Cheshire, Conn. area, and a boarding school in St. Jean, Quebec. She graduated from Chester, Vt. High School in 1960.

After high school and throughout her life, Germaine worked a number of jobs in the Rockingham area, which began 1961 when she became a medical records clerk for the Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Bellows Falls, Vt. While employed by the hospital, Germaine met Romey J. Romano. A summer courtship was followed by marriage on September 2, 1961.

Germaine was fluent in French and translated letters for a number of people in the area. Her command of the language helped when she traveled to Italy with her husband Romey, where they were introduced to his long lost family in Contignano, Siena, Italy.

Germaine had a particular love of her home, her family, her yard and flowers, and care of stray animals in need of a home. She was a woman of faith, was adventurous in life, and had many artistic and creative talents including carpentry, cake decorating, painting, sewing, knitting, and playing the violin.

Germaine is survived by her son Romey J. Romagnoli, daughter Angèle Romano, sister Theresa Jackman, as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She also had several close lifetime friends. She was predeceased by her husband Romey J. Romano, daughter Nicole E. Kidder, and brother Achille Brodeur.

Due to Covid-19 and other considerations, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. for family members only, with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her local vet, Westminster Animal Hospital, Westminster, Vt.