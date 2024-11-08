Generosity Fair in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2-4 p.m., nonprofit organizations associated with the greater Rockingham area will be gathering at the 24 Main Street Community Building in Saxtons River, to showcase their activities and provide the opportunity to turn your generosity into meaningful holiday gift-giving. The public is invited to attend, to learn more about charitable work done near and far by those living in our area. The Generosity Fair has been organized by 24 Main Street Community Building and Anne Manner-McLarty, a nonprofit consultant who lives in Saxtons River.

Please join us and consider making donations in the name of your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. For each donation made, attendees will receive a gift card provided by the nonprofit organization, and an ornament will be placed on the holiday tree inside the community building. Some organizations will have other items for sale, and special incentives for different levels of giving.

Light snacks and general holiday cheer will be shared with all.

Please remember to bring a checkbook and/or cash, as not all organizations accept credit cards in person or through online giving.