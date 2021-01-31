General Federation of Women’s Clubs scholarships for Vermont women

REGION – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont announces the availability of scholarships for Vermont women, beyond the traditional college age, seeking to further their education, training, or to upgrade their skills in preparation for advancing in the workplace. Applicants must submit a specific plan for their education or training. Applications are due to Betty Haggerty, 16 Taylor St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101 by March 15.

The scholarships range from $500 to $1,500. GFWC-VT has been awarding this financial aid, which is funded through contributions from the state federated clubs and from individuals, for 27 years.

The scholarship is named for Barbara Jean Barker, late of Poultney, who served as GFWC-VT President from 1992-1994, and who was instrumental in establishing the program. Women receiving the awards over the years have come from a wide range of towns in the state.

Applications for the scholarship can be obtained from Betty Haggerty, hubett@hotmail.com, or Beverley Pallmerine, bpallmerine@myfairpoint.net. They are also available through federated women’s clubs in several Vermont towns, and through Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College sites around the state. The scholarships will be awarded at the state federation’s annual meeting in late April.