Genealogy Workshop at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Come to the Rockingham Free Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., for a scavenger hunt workshop to test your genealogical skills, as well as learn some new ones. Does your family genealogy make you feel like you are in a construction zone full of bumps, wrong turns, and dead ends? Often, we come to a place in our research where we cannot seem to navigate the necessary clues of an ancestor’s life, and we need to take a detour by trying another path and gaining new perspective.

Experienced genealogists and newcomers alike are welcome to bring their laptops and join genealogist Wayne Blanchard and reference and historical collections librarian Pamela Johnson-Spurlock for this workshop, as we take basic pieces of information and work together to help create a short biographical sketch of a person’s life.

This is a free program, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.