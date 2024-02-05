Gee’s Bend valentines for Kids

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating African American history month and Valentine’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m., with valentine making inspired by the quilt makers of Gee’s Bend, Ala. Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will be leading the workshop. Children of all ages – and grown ups, too – are invited to learn about the rural African American women who worked with cloth to create striking compositions in patchwork. Participants use a variety of colorful fabrics to make their own stylish Valentine patchwork to bring home. The program is free of charge and appropriate for all ages. Thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation, each child will be given a copy of the book “Stitchin’ and Pullin’” to keep. For more information about the library’s monthly children’s programs, contact the library at 802 824-3371.