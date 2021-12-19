Gardeners bring holiday cheer to the community

LONDONERRY, Vt. – The Green Mountain Gardeners of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, and Weston have returned to their annual tradition of creating and donating holiday table arrangements for the homebound in the mountain towns, decorating the villages with holiday wreaths, and donating to local organizations.

The gardening elves created small table arrangements of greens and tiny ornaments at home this year again, being cautious about an in-person workshop. Then partnering with the Weston Women’s Club, who supplied holiday tins of homemade cookies, GMG donated their arrangements to homebound individuals identified by the My Community Nurse Project and Regina Downer and the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry and Pastor Laurie Kroos. Over 60 tins of cookies and the seasonal arrangements will provide holiday warmth and community spirit this Christmas.

GMG will also make a donation of $250 each to Just Neighbors and Neighborhood Connections to be used for fuel assistance this winter. These donations are usually funded by a members’ bake sale after the morning spent making the table arrangements, but unfortunately not this year. The donations will come from the club treasury instead, as they did last year.

The holiday projects of the Green Mountain Gardeners also include donating and hanging wreaths on public buildings throughout the villages: at the Farrar-Mansur House Museum, Town Hall, U.S. Post Office, and Wilder Library in Weston; the Londonderry Town Offices, Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, Depot, Custer Sharp House, and South Londonderry Library in Londonderry; the Landgrove Town Hall and Meeting House; and the Peru Town Hall and Peru Church.

For more information on Green Mountain Gardeners and the opportunity to make a difference in our communities, please visit their website at www.greenmountaingardeners.net.